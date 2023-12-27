PHC names five judges for appellate tribunals

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has constituted tribunals to hear appeals of election candidates against returning officers decisions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court has nominated five judges for election tribunals. Additional Registrar (admin) Hidayatullah has forwarded the circular to the election commission.

According to the court order, Justice Shakeel Ahmed has been nominated election tribunal judge for Peshawar, while Justice Naeem Anwar has been named for the high court’s Mingora branch.

Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel will hear appeals in Abbottabad, Justice Muhammad Faheem Wali in DI Khan bench tribunal and Justice Fazal Subhan at high court bench Bannu.

The election tribunal judges will hear objections and appeals against returning officers decisions.

After submission of nomination papers, returning officers conducting scrutiny of the nomination papers, which will remain continue till December 30.

The polling will be held on February 08, 2024.