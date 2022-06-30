PHC orders KP govt to provide office to Mardan’s Mayor

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered the Local Government department to provide office and car to Mardan’s Mayor, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition pertaining to transfer of powers to local representatives.

Counsel of the petitioner, pleaded to the court that the elected local representatives were not being given offices and not being handed over powers.

“It is strange, the Mayor not being given office and car,” Justice Lal Jan Khattak remarked.

The court ordered the government authorities to provide office and car to Mardan’s Mayor within two days and submit a compliance report.

In a previous hearing, counsel of the petitioner, pleaded to the court that the powers not being handed over to the Mayor and Tehsil Chairman.

Babar Khan Yousufzai Advocate said that the Mayor of Mardan even not being provided office.

It is to be mentioned here that the elected local government representatives had recently staged a protest outside the provincial legislature demanding funds and powers to resolve the local problems.

