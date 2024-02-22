28.9 C
PHC orders removal of Asad Qaiser’s name from ECL

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered on Thursday the removal of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah issued orders and termed the addition of his name as unconstitutional and against the law.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Asad Qaiser was the former speaker of the National Assembly and had to perform Umrahand was barred from leaving country.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court on June 23, the name of Asad Qaiser was put on ECL.

The court declared the order of putting Asad Qaiser’s name in ECL as illegal and ordered the immediate removal of his name from the list.

