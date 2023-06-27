PHC puts Govt on notice over Azam Swati, Murad Saeed cases details

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued notice to the government over a petition seeking details of cases against Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Atif Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A division bench of the high court comprised of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali hearing the plea served notice for government’s reply on the matter.

The court asked the Additional Attorney General to check and share information if any case filed against the PTI leaders.

“Azam Swati and Murad Saeed have not appeared before the court neither the plea filed from their families, the petition has been non-maintainable,” AAG Daniyal Chamkani said.

“You submit your reply, how many cases filed against them,” Justice Ijaz Anwar said. “You could not deny any person of right to know details of cases against them,” he further said.

“The government at least should inform this, why their homes are being raided,” court remarked. “We are serving notice to inform about the cases against them,” the court added.

Last month a plea was filed in the PHC against possible arrests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Azam Swati and Murad Saeed.

The petition was filed by senior lawyer Qazi Muhammad Anwar which stated that the police teams were conducting raids at his clients’ residences without any reason. It further stated that the petitioners sought details of the cases from the police and parties.

It added that it was an illegal move to no provide details of the cases against the petitioners.