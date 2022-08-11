PHC stops FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from investigating former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had summoned the PTI leader for questioning him today, but he refused to appear before the body as he had challenged their decision to summon him a day earlier.

In a short order issued after today’s hearing, the court prohibited FIA from investigating the ex-NA speaker till the next hearing.

The court, in the order, asked the FIA whether the federal government asked it to probe the PTI leaders. It also asked the FIA whether the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued any orders for inquiry against PTI.

The high court also asked FIA whether probing under the Political Parties Order 2022 comes under the ambit of the body.

Earlier, PTI has challenged Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in prohibited funding case in the Islamabad High Court, reported ARY News.

Additional Secretary General of PTI Omar Ayub challenged the verdict in the IHC and pleaded with the court to strike down ECP’s verdict in PTI prohibited funding case.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict

