PHC summons federal, KP food dept officials over flour price surge

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday summoned the federal and provincial food department officials over the surge in flour prices, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court issued notices to the federal and provincial secretary and director food department and ordered them to appear before the court over increased prices of flour.

Chief justice PHC said that people are in dire need of flour and the official have turned a blind eye to them. The federal and provincial governments have completely failed to provide basic relief to the people, he added.

Furthermore, the court summoned the federal and provincial food department officials tomorrow.

Earlier, the prices of flour reached an all-time high in several cities of Pakistan as the flour crisis worsens.

The prices of flour touched record highs, selling at Rs. 150 per kg in Lahore, Sukkur, and Peshawar due to the worse flour crisis due to the shortage of wheat in Punjab.

The price of flour In Faisalabad has become Rs 145 per kg after the raise of Rs 20 per kg, however in Lahore, flour is selling at Rs 150, similarly, in Sukkur Rs 125 per kg, and the cost per kg flour in Karachi is between Rs 150 to 160 per kg.

Due to the suspension of wheat supply from Punjab, the price of a 20 kg bag of flour in Peshawar has increased to Rs 3,000. Despite the wheat price fixed at Rs 3,000 per maund, the Punjab government supplied wheat to flour mills at Rs 2,200 per maund.

