PHC suspends ECP’s notice to CM Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notice summoning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in assets case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed suspended the ECP notice.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel contended that it was no longer the authority of ECP to ask for the previous year’s assets’ details, adding that all the details were available on the website of the Election Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had issued a notice to KP CM to appear before the commission on April 30 and submit details of his last year’s assets.

In response, CM Gandapur moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to challenge the issuance of the ECP notice. He filed the writ petition through his lawyer Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah Advocate. The ECP was made a respondent in the petition.

The petition said Ali Amin Gandapur contested the last general election from provincial assembly constituency PK-113 and was elected Member Provincial Assembly and he was now serving as the chief minister of the province.