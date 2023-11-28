PhD journalists of Lahore Press Club honoured

In collaboration with Lahore Press Club and Punjab Higher Education Commission, a ceremony was organized in honor of Lahore Press Club members who have done PhD from different universities at Press Club Nisar Usmani Auditorium.

Special guest Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry and Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid officials, students also participated in the ceremony.Chairman Dr. Shahid Munir distributed honorary shields and certificates to the PhD club members.

Among the members who were awarded honorary shields and certificates were Dr. Tanvir Qasim, Dr. Arshad Ali, Dr. Shabir Sarwar, Dr. Shahnwaz Tarar, Dr. Rabia Noor, Dr. Qaiser Sharif, Dr. Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Shahid Rao, Dr. Zeeshan, Dr. Arshad Bhatti, Dr. Mian Javed, Dr. Saeed, Dr. Akmal Soomro, Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Dr. Barira Bakhtawar, Dr. Naveed Iqbal, Dr. Waqar Chaudhry are included. Dr. Shahid Munir while speaking on this occasion said that we are happy that the members of Lahore Press Club have a passion for higher education and research, all PhD club members deserve congratulations.

We need scholars and intellectuals in the field of media. Punjab Higher Education Commission will continue to patronize higher education and research, we will benefit from the services of Dr. Journalists.He appreciated the scientific and literary activities of the press club.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mehmood appreciated the organization of the event and said that I am happy that a large number of club members from our university are Ph.D. President Azam Chaudhry and Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid expressed special thanks to the Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission and said that we are thankful to him for the friendship of PHEC and the encouragement of journalists.