Phil Campbell: Motörhead guitarist passes away at 64

Phil Campbell, the 64-year-old Welsh rock guitarist, has reportedly passed away, prompting reactions from heavy metal fans around the world. The musician, best known for his lengthy tenure with the band Motörhead, died following a difficult medical procedure. His band, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, confirmed the news on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell,” the band wrote. They stated that he had spent time in critical care following the procedure and passed away quietly. The statement continued, “Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi. ‘ He was deeply loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed immensely.”

The band noted that those influenced by Campbell would carry on his music and memory. After joining Motörhead in 1984, Campbell stayed with the renowned rock group for over 30 years, remaining until frontman Lemmy Kilmister passed away in 2015, at which point the band disbanded. In 2016, Campbell formed a new group, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, alongside his sons Todd, Dane, and Tyla. The ensemble continued to perform and record music in the years that followed.

Campbell, who performed on several of Motörhead’s most iconic albums, remained a beloved figure in the rock and metal community.