Phil Collins reflects on near-death experience in 2024 

Phil Collins revealed his near-death experience in 2024 due to medical complications arising from excessive alcohol consumption.

In a new interview with The Times of London, the 75-year-old singer explained that he was first admitted to a Swiss hospital in late 2023 for alcohol addiction treatment. He was discharged from the hospital at first, but soon had to return and was admitted to intensive care.

Collins said that he was mostly unconscious during his second stay. He continued with his statement, “My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye”. He added, “But I don’t remember them coming. I didn’t have any idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn’t see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong”.

The You’ll Be in My Heart hitmaker added that his children were rushed to his side, thinking their father was about to die. Collins continued with his statement, “There were some decisions to be made about ‘Do we keep Phil on life support?’ kind of thing”. In the end, he added, “I was very lucky to have come out of that. Needless to say, I haven’t had a drink since.”