WATCH: Phil Salt smashes Gulbadin Naib for five sixes in single over

England batter Phil Salt launched an onslaught on Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib, smashing him for five sixes in a single over in the Abu Dhabi T10 League game on Thursday.

The opening game of the T10 League 2024 saw Abu Dhabi and Ajman Bolts face off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Batting first, Ajman Bolts managed to post a 79-run total on the board as Mark Adair, Zeeshan Naseer, and Kadeem Alleyne took two wickets each.

In reply, Abu Dhabi were off to a shaky start as opening batter Paul Stirling departed on a duck in the very first over of the second inning.

However, it was then Phil Salt’s show who went on the offensive in the fifth over bowled by Afghanistan pacer Gulbadin Naib.

The England batter started off the over with a six to mid-wicket and followed with another to the same region. Salt then smashed the third delivery for a four towards the long-on boundary.

His blitz did not end there, as he smoked Gulbadin Naib for three consecutive sixes over his head to fetch a 34-run over.

Phil Salt’s fiery hitting in the fifth over took Abu Dhabi’s total from 41/1 to 75/1 in the opening game of the T10 League 2024.

Eventually, Abu Dhabi secured a 9-wicket victory as they chased down the target of 80 in 5.4 overs.

The England batter remained unbeaten on 53 off 19 balls with a 278.95 strike rate, which included six sixes and two boundaries.