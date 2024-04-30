Philippines says China Coast Guard fired water cannon at its vessels

The Philippines said the China Coast Guard fired water cannon Tuesday at two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near a reef off the Southeast Asian country.

The incident happened near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, which has become a potential flashpoint in the disputed South China Sea.

“This damage serves as evidence of the forceful water pressure used by the China Coast Guard in their harassment of the Philippine vessels,” a statement issued by the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The China Coast Guard has reinstalled a 380-metre (416-yard) barrier across the entrance to the shoal — a traditional fishing ground — blocking access to the waters inside, the statement said.