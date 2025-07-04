Phillies demote Mick Abel to Triple-A after struggles on the mound

The Philadelphia Phillies have sent young pitcher Mick Abel back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following a series of rough outings in the major leagues.

According to ESPN, The decision comes after Abel’s recent struggles with command, particularly in his last two starts, where his ERA climbed to 5.04.

The Phillies made the move to give Mick Abel time to regroup and regain his form, both mentally and physically.

After an impressive start to his major league career, going 11 scoreless innings, Abel began to lose control and confidence.

His most recent outing against the San Diego Padres saw him last just 1⅔ innings, giving up five runs and five walks.

According to the Phillies, the demotion is a chance for Mick Abel to reset and work through his issues away from the spotlight.

Team management believes the break will help him return stronger and more composed. Phillies manager Rob Thomson referenced other pitchers, such as Cristopher Sánchez and José Alvarado, who benefited from similar moves early in their careers.

In a related move, right-hander Seth Johnson has been called up by the Phillies. Johnson impressed with two scoreless innings during a recent doubleheader and will now have a longer opportunity to prove himself.

To fill Abel’s spot temporarily, Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker will return to the starting rotation for Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Although Walker had been moved to the bullpen earlier this year, team needs have led to this short-term change. The fifth starter role is only needed once before the All-Star break, after which the team will reassess.

Despite Mick Abel’s current setback, the Phillies remain confident in his long-term potential and are hopeful that time in Triple-A will help him regain his earlier rhythm.

For now, the club will keep a close eye on his progress at Lehigh Valley.