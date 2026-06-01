The voice-over artists of the famous show Phineas and Ferb, Vincent Martella and Alyson Stoner, spoke out on social media. Fans have been curious whether the artist was married in real life.

The images, which circulated across X, Instagram, and TikTok, show Martella and Stoner posing under a floral arch in what appears to be a stylised wedding shoot. They also captioned the post on their Instagram, “We did a thing”.

According to posts shared online, the photos were widely misinterpreted by fans as a real-life marriage announcement, triggering a wave of reactions from viewers of the long-running animated series. The buzz began after Martella shared the images with a playful caption referencing their Phineas and Ferb characters, Phineas Flynn and Isabella Garcia Shapiro. “We did a thing…”

However, the images appear to be part of a themed, creative photoshoot rather than a genuine wedding ceremony or announcement, which Martella later tagged on Instagram as a “prom” shoot with “friends”. Martella and Stoner, who have known each other for nearly two decades since working on Phineas and Ferb, have previously reunited at events and projects linked to the franchise.

Questions about their relationship history have also resurfaced, with some online discussions referencing claims that the pair briefly dated in the late 2000s. Neither actor has recently confirmed any romantic relationship, and public information on this remains limited.