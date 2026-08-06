Phoebe Bridgers’ upcoming third studio album, Lost Weekend, is already generating buzz after an early review suggested the singer-songwriter reflects on her past relationship with actor Paul Mescal and appears to reference his current girlfriend, Gracie Abrams.

According to an early review published by The Guardian, the 31-year-old musician’s new record includes several songs inspired by her relationship with Mescal, whom she dated for two years before their reported split in 2022.

One of the album’s title track lyrics, “I’m supposed to be married but I called it off”- has fueled speculation that Bridgers and Mescal were once engaged during their relationship, though neither has publicly confirmed the claim.

Another song, The Governor’s Waltz, has also attracted attention for lyrics that some listeners believe allude to Abrams, who has been dating Mescal since 2024.

“She can pretend to be me. Since she took my place in my bed, on that stage,” Bridgers sings in the track, prompting fans to speculate that the lines reference Abrams, who has previously described herself as a longtime admirer of Bridgers’ music.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers began dating in 2020 after the actor rose to international fame with the television adaptation of Normal People. Their relationship lasted about two years before they parted ways in 2022.