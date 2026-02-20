Phoebe Dynevor joins cast of 'Beach Read'

Phoebe Dynevor cast in the lead role in 20th Century Studios’ adaptation of Emily Henry’s bestselling novel Beach Read.

The pair agreed to a summer writing challenge, swapping genres while promising there will be no romance between them. Their arrangement, however, becomes complicated as they spend more time together.

Co-writer of Netflix’s adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation, Yulin Kuang, will direct the project from her own screenplay. Neal H Moritz is producing through Original Films, with Karina Rahardja serving as executive producer. Sarah Shepard and Catherine Hughes are overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios, while the studio’s literary affairs team, led by Clare Reeth, secured the book rights.

Dynevor was most recently seen in Lionsgate’s dystopian drama Anniversary, directed by Jan Komasa. Her forthcoming projects include the Netflix survival thriller Shiver, A24’s Famous alongside Zac Efron, and M Night Shyamalan’s romantic drama Remain opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, scheduled for release on October 23 by Warner Bros. She has also completed work on Pendulum, a thriller directed by Mark Heyman, co-starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Norman Reedus.

The casting marked another major adaptation of Emily Henry’s work as studios continue to invest in commercially successful romantic fiction for the big screen. The romantic comedy, first published in 2020, follows January Andrews, a successful romance novelist coping with grief and writer’s block after her father’s death and the revelation of long-hidden secrets.

She retreated to his Michigan beach house for the summer to prepare it for sale, where she reconnects with former college rival Gus Everett, a literary fiction author facing his own creative struggles.