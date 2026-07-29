Phoebe Knatchbull marries childhood sweetheart in Portugal

Phoebe Knatchbull and long-term partner investment banker Leopold Glover toasted their union during a multi-day fête held at the Solar da Levada estate in Portugal. The party followed an intimate London civil ceremony.

The 30-year-old healthcare agency director-who is stepdaughter to former Curzon Cinemas CEO Philip Knatchbull and is related to Lord Mountbatten- invited friends and family for the multi-day celebration.

Knatchbull and Glover’s relationship began when they met in school at Garden House School in Chelsea and have continued to have a fairytale life together, with Glover proposing in Central Park with a sapphire trilogy ring.

In February 2025, the couple officially tied the knot at the Kensington and Chelsea Register Office in London, which will be followed by larger celebrations in Portugal.

Inside the Multi-Day Portuguese Celebrations

The weekend was filled with stand-out wedding moments and party details as below:

The Bridal Style: Phoebe’s chic wedding dress was by Vera Wang with a strapless sweetheart, corset-style bodice with a fitted belt on her dress and then an easy sweeping skirt. Later, bride wore a silver-and-white sequin mini dress to dance throughout the reception.

Groom’s Attire: His long-term partner rocked a classic black suit with dark glasses.

The Entertainment: live music was playing throughout the garden party before a magnificent firework display lit up the sky. The DJ’ing the poolside party in Italian, was Giovanni Damani (Italian music exec and fiancé to Phoebe’s stepdaughter, Savile Row designer Daisy Knatchbull).

Prince William and Prince Harry were not in attendance, but the Knatchbull’s have royal ties through the Mountbatten family. Knatchbull has kept her career on a low profile. She is currently serving as a director at a global healthcare communications agency in New York.