Phyllida Law dies peacefully after long acting career

Phyllida Law, a 94-year-old Scottish actress, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, as her personal manager, Jacky Leggo, confirmed the news of the late star.

According to Jacky, the actress “died supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all her family.”

Phyllida died on July 27, but the news of her death was only revealed publicly on Tuesday.

Speaking to the BBC, Jacky stated: “It is with great sadness we have to announce that Phyllida Law died supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all of her family, on Monday 27th July.”

Jacky commented, stating: “We had worked together for over fifty years and she was a beautiful person inside and out.”

Sophie and Dame Emma Thompson were born to Phyllida, who raised both daughters before they embarked on their successful acting careers.

The 94-year-old starred in numerous films, such as Emma, Much Ado About Nothing, and Peter’s Friends.

The actress, who was born on July 6, 1932, grew up in Glasgow before leaving when the Second World War broke out.

While employed at London’s Old Vic Theatre in the 1950s, the late celebrity met her future husband, Eric Thompson.