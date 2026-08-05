A new study shows that even small amounts of physical activity can lower the risk of stroke and death for adults with atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is when the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly or quiver. This condition raises the risk of blood clots, strokes, and heart failure. People with AFib are often less physically active than others.

But new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows that regular movement is an important way to help prevent problems. Researchers at UiT The Arctic University of Norway followed over 87,000 adults for 15 years, using national health records to study how exercise affects heart health.

The study found that adults who engaged in low, moderate, or high levels of physical activity reduced their risk of stroke by 9%, 19%, and 18%, respectively, compared with people who were not active at all. The most active people also had up to a 22% lower risk of death.

Importantly, these benefits were seen in people both with and without AFib. For those with an irregular heartbeat, being active was linked to living up to 1.2 years longer.

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Dr Kristoffer Johansen, the lead author, said these results should encourage patients to stay as active as they can. He pointed out that people see real health benefits no matter when they start exercising. Even a small amount of daily movement is much better than doing nothing.

Although this study cannot definitively prove that exercise alone caused the lower risks, since active people often have other healthy habits, it does support current medical advice. The American Heart Association recommends that all adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week to improve heart health.

Health experts hope these results will lead doctors to recommend physical activity as a key part of managing AFib and preventing strokes.