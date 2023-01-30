Islamabad court rejects plea to extend Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court rejected the police’s request to extend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand and sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a sedition case, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case against the former information minister registered for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The police produced Fawad Chaudhry before the judicial magistrate upon the expiry of the latter’s second two-day physical remand.

Faisal Chaudhry and Advocate Babar Awan were present in the courtroom as Fawad’s legal counsels. ECP’s lawyer State Prosecutor and Investigation Officer (IO) were also in attendance.

During the hearing today, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja sent Fawad to jail on a judicial remand, rejecting the prosecution’s plea of extending his physical remand.

The case

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

