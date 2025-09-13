PIA suspends Canada flights for Boeing 777 maintenance

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan to Canada, effective from September 13 to 27, 2025, due to required maintenance of its Boeing 777 long-range aircraft, ARY News reported.



PIA has officially declared regarding flight suspension in a recent announcement.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline is executing a three-week technical inspection of its two long-haul Boeing 777 aircraft.

The inspection includes the replacement of main components, a process considered essential every ten years to ensure passengers’ safety and compliance with international aviation standards.

PIA flight suspension has caused the affected flights, which had a schedule from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to Toronto. Due to this unexpected suspension, passengers are experiencing panic and have reported major disruptions, asking to reschedule their flights, such as the Karachi–Toronto flight originally set for September 16, which is now postponed to October 7.

Additionally, an affected traveller showed his concern about major delays in his work commitments due to the delay, as no one had an idea of this abrupt PIA flight suspension.

PIA emphasised that the decision was made to prioritise passenger safety and aircraft readiness, especially ahead of anticipated travel demand in the coming months.

However, the airline is also facing challenges due to limited aircraft availability, which has impacted both international and domestic operations.

Read More: PIA to resume UK flight operation in September 2025: Ishaq Dar

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume its flight operations to the UK starting September 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Ishaq Dar stated that flights from Pakistan to Manchester are expected to begin in September 2025, with three to four flights operating weekly. He added that there is great enthusiasm among the public about the resumption of direct flights.