PIA announces reduced fares

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah.

According to a PIA spokesman, in a move aimed at making travel more affordable for passengers, the national carrier has slashed fares by 30 percent.

Under the new PIA fares structure, a one-way ticket from Karachi to Jeddah or Madinah will now cost Rs56,000, inclusive of taxes. Similarly, a round-trip ticket between Karachi and either of the two Saudi cities has been set at Rs88,000, inclusive of taxes.

PIA’s spokesperson confirmed that tickets at these reduced rates can be booked until August 31, 2024. Passengers who avail of these promotional fares will have until September 30, 2024, to complete their travel. The spokesperson emphasized that these reduced fares are effective immediately.

Read More: PIA slashes fares for Umrah pilgrims

This initiative of PIA fares reduction is expected to benefit a large number of passengers, particularly those planning to perform Umrah or visit the holy cities for other religious obligations. PIA’s decision to offer discounted fares aligns with its ongoing efforts to cater to the needs of its customers while remaining competitive in the international market.

PIA’s spokesperson encouraged travellers to book their tickets as soon as possible to take advantage of these discounted rates, as availability is likely to be limited. For further details, passengers can visit PIA’s official website or contact their nearest PIA booking office.