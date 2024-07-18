PIA slashes fares for Umrah pilgrims

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in airfares for travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrims.

According to a PIA spokesperson, pilgrims travelling from Toronto to Madina via Lahore will benefit from 15pc discounted fares.

The PIA spokesperson stated that this discount is effective immediately and will remain in effect until November 15.

Last time, Umrah fares were reduced by 30 percent on April 7 and remained effective till April 11 for pilgrims traveling to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam.

The Umrah pilgramage is undertaken year-round in the Grand Mosque of Makkah. The new Umrah season started earlier this month, right after 1.8 million Muslims from all over the world undertook the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

It may be noted that Saudi Arabia is reportedly seeking to increase the number of Muslims performing Umrah to reach 30 million a year.