Tuesday, July 13, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Salah Uddin

PIA announces chartered flights for Paris, London ahead of Eid

test

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced chartered flights to and from London and Paris ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the airline will operate a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18.

The national flag carrier will operate a flight to Islamabad from Paris on July 18 and another flight from Paris to Islamabad on July 17. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate these flights through a charter airline, Hi-Fly.

In addition to these chartered flights, the national airline will operate flights to and from Britain on July 22, 24, 28 and 31.

Salah Uddin

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.