PIA announces chartered flights for Paris, London ahead of Eid

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced chartered flights to and from London and Paris ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the airline will operate a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18.

The national flag carrier will operate a flight to Islamabad from Paris on July 18 and another flight from Paris to Islamabad on July 17. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate these flights through a charter airline, Hi-Fly.

In addition to these chartered flights, the national airline will operate flights to and from Britain on July 22, 24, 28 and 31.