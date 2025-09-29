PIA announces discount on Canada-bound flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a 15% discount on flights to Canada, a move to facilitate the travellers, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the airline, passengers traveling to Canada can avail the discount until October 10.

The discounted tickets will be valid for travel between September 30 and December 19.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its flight operations from Pakistan to Canada, effective from September 13 to 27, 2025, due to required maintenance of its Boeing 777 long-range aircraft.

PIA officially declared regarding flight suspension in a recent announcement.

Read more: PIA suspends Canada flights for Boeing 777 maintenance

According to a PIA spokesperson, the airline is executing a three-week technical inspection of its two long-haul Boeing 777 aircraft.

PIA emphasised that the decision was made to prioritise passenger safety and aircraft readiness, especially ahead of anticipated travel demand in the coming months.

However, the airline is also facing challenges due to limited aircraft availability, which has impacted both international and domestic operations.