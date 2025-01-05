PIA expands flight operations with new routes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to launch new domestic and international flights to expand its operations, ARY News reported.

According to reports, these services will begin in January, utilizing Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft.

Starting January 20, PIA will operate two weekly flights between Sialkot and Bahrain. Similarly, a weekly flight from Lahore to Kuwait will commence on January 25.

Additionally, PIA will introduce two weekly flights between Lahore and Dammam from January 22, while one weekly flight between Faisalabad and Jeddah will start on January 20.

The airline has also announced a weekly flight between Peshawar and Karachi, set to begin on January 25. Furthermore, PIA will operate weekly flights between Sialkot and Doha starting January 21.

Read More: PIA CEO makes major announcement for year 2025

On December 30, 2024, PIA acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khurram Mushtaq announced plans to bring several grounded aircraft back into fleet operation from next year.

According to the PIA CEO, in the next six months, the airline plans to activate Boeing 777 and Airbus aircraft, increasing the operational fleet to 24 aircraft.

The acting CEO, Khurram Mushtaq, revealed that out of 34 aircraft in PIA’s fleet, only 16 were operational.

However, within three weeks, the national carrier team worked diligently to activate three aircraft, including Boeing 777, Airbus 320, and one ATR, for aerial operations. As a result, the number of active aircraft in the fleet has now reached 19.

Khurram Mushtaq also noted that the Boeing 777 aircraft will be used for air operations in European countries.

“Our goal is to activate all 34 of PIA’s aircraft within this year,” said the CEO, adding that these efforts would significantly increase the airline’s revenue.

In a notable decision, PIA has also approved a 25% salary increase for its employees.

Last year, Pakistan International Airlines added two more aircraft to its operations fleet.