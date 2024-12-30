PIA CEO makes major announcement for year 2025

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khurram Mushtaq has announced plans to bring several grounded aircraft back into fleet operation from next year.

According to the PIA CEO, in the next six months, the airline plans to activate Boeing 777 and Airbus aircraft, increasing the operational fleet to 24 aircraft.

The acting CEO, Khurram Mushtaq, revealed that out of 34 aircraft in PIA’s fleet, only 16 were operational.

However, within three weeks, the PIA team worked diligently to activate three aircraft, including Boeing 777, Airbus 320, and one ATR, for aerial operations. As a result, the number of active aircraft in the fleet has now reached 19.

Khurram Mushtaq also noted that the Boeing 777 aircraft will be used for air operations in European countries. Additionally, preparations for the 2025 Hajj operations are being accelerated.

“Our goal is to activate all 34 of PIA’s aircraft within this year,” said the CEO, adding that these efforts would significantly increase the airline’s revenue.

In a notable decision, PIA has also approved a 25% salary increase for its employees.

Last year, Pakistan International Airlines added two more aircraft to its operations fleet.

The PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement, “Despite the difficult economic conditions of the country, the government is acting for PIA’s progress, which is evident from the fact that the number of aircraft in its operational fleet continues to increase.”

He said a new Airbus-320 aircraft, which arrived in the last few days, had also been added to the schedule after completing all the details. “Yesterday, the new Airbus 320 took its first commercial flight as PK-309 from Islamabad to Karachi.”