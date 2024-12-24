PIA flight with CEO on board lands safely after mid-air fault

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight Karachi to Islamabad on Tuesday developed a technical fault after taking-off to its destination.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the issue arose with the aircraft’s landing gear, which failed to retract soon after take-off.

The captain immediately contacted the control tower, diverting the flight to Karachi for an emergency landing.

PIA’s CEO, Khurram Mushtaq, was also aboard the flight, traveling from Karachi to Islamabad. Passengers were later transferred to another aircraft, which safely took them to Islamabad.

The aircraft was grounded due to the technical fault in the landing gear.

Read more: PIA ‘expedites efforts to reactivate’ grounded aircraft

On December 19, it was reported that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is accelerating its efforts to make two grounded aircraft operational ahead of Europe flights.

As per details, the planes—a Boeing 777 and an Airbus A320—were being prepared for integration into active flight operations ahead of Europe flights.

According to PIA sources, the Boeing 777 is designated for European routes and Hajj operations. The aircraft had been grounded for over a year, but its two engines are set to arrive in Pakistan today.

The Boeing 777’s first operational flight is scheduled to depart for Paris on January 10.

With the reactivation of these two aircraft, PIA’s active fleet will expand to 18 planes, enabling the airline to enhance its operational capacity and service offerings.