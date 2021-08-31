PIA announces special flights to Damascus for Arbaeen

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced special flights to Syria’s capital Damascus for citizens intending to observe Arbaeen.

According to the national airline, its flights to Damascus will start from September 154.

The airline will operate direct flights to the Syrian capital from Karachi and Lahore airports.

It is pertinent to mention here that PIA had to cancel its scheduled flights to Iraq’s Najaf and Baghdad last year after Iraqi authorities revoked the special permission granted to the airline for operating flights to these holy cities for carrying Arbaeen pilgrims amid the second wave of Covid-19.

“Flights scheduled for Arbaeen from September 27, now have been cancelled”, the national flag carrier’s spokesperson had said.