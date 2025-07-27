PIA announces special flights to Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrims

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Sunday a special flight operation to facilitate Arbaeen pilgrims travelling to the holy city of Najaf in Iraq, following the government’s ban on road travel to Iran and Iraq.

According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the special flights will operate from August 8 to August 11. Return flights from Najaf to Pakistan are scheduled between August 18 and August 23.

PIA has also introduced special discounted fares, setting the ticket price at $675 for the Arbaeen flight operation.

Ticket sales have already begun for all announced flights, and the airline is prepared to add additional flights based on demand, the spokesperson said.

Sources indicate that many Arbaeen pilgrims have requested further reductions in airfare and the addition of more flights to accommodate the high number of travelers.

Each year, Pakistani pilgrims travel to Najaf via Iran to participate in Arbaeen. However, this year, the government has banned road travel for pilgrims willing to travel to Iran and Iraq in the wake of security situation in Balochistan.

“After extensive consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Balochistan Government, and security agencies, it has been decided that Zaireen will not be allowed to travel to Iraq and Iran by road for Arbaeen this year. This difficult decision was taken in the interest of public safety and national security,” Mohsin Naqvi stated on his X account.

Meanwhile, the ban on road travel sparked a protest in Quetta, where a group of Arbaeen pilgrims took to the streets demanding the restoration of by-road travel and adequate security arrangements.

“Air travel is beyond the reach of the common and middle class,” said the protesters, urging the government to reconsider the decision and allow road-based pilgrimage for those who cannot afford flights.

It is worth mentioning that on July 10, 2025, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced the acceleration of a policy introduced in 2021.

The Salar (group leader) system has been abolished and replaced with a Ziyarat Group Organizer (ZGO) system.

Registration has been made mandatory for pilgrimage, similar to the Hajj and Umrah process.

A spokesperson for the Religious Affairs Ministry stated that 585 companies have already submitted complete documentation. New companies have been given a registration deadline of August 10, 2025.