PIA announces to begin flight operation for Turbat

QUETTA: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched flight operation for Turbat, an administrative centre for Kech district of the Balochistan province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to PIA officials, the national flag carrier will be operating flights between Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, and Turbat. “First flight for Turbat will leave from Quetta on February 26,” the official said.

In January 2021, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) decided to operate flights from Turbat to Sharjah to facilitate residents of Turbat.

According to the spokesperson, the national airline will launch Turbat-Sharjah operations from February 6. The national flag carrier will operate flights on this route twice a week.

ATR planes will be used for flight operations between Turbat and Sharjah, the spokesperson said.

