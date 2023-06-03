PIA announces to restore Karachi-Skardu flights

SKARDU: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to restore flight operations between Karachi and Skardu starting from June 4, ARY News reported on Saturday.

This move comes as part of the airline’s initiative to promote tourism in Pakistan.

Initially, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will operate two weekly flights, scheduled every Wednesday and Sunday, between Karachi and Skardu.

The airline will use Airbus-320 for the flights.

According to PIA spokesperson, the restoration of flight operations will enable tourists to explore the mesmerizing beauty of the Skardu region, which is known for its stunning landscapes, mountains, and cultural richness.

Skardu, nestled in the Karakoram mountain range, offers a breathtaking experience to adventurers, nature enthusiasts, and history buffs alike.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced to restore flight operations between Lahore and Skardu starting from June 3.