PIA announces to restore Lahore-Skardu flights

SKARDU: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to restore flight operations between Lahore and Skardu starting from June 3rd.

This move comes as part of the airline’s initiative to promote tourism in Pakistan, aligning with the vision of the Federal Civil Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to the spokesperson, PIA aims to enhance travel facilities for tourists by increasing domestic flight services on various routes.

Initially, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will operate two weekly flights, scheduled every Wednesday and Saturday, between Lahore and Skardu.

The restoration of flight operations will enable tourists to explore the mesmerizing beauty of the Skardu region, which is known for its stunning landscapes, mountains, and cultural richness.

Skardu, nestled in the Karakoram mountain range, offers a breathtaking experience to adventurers, nature enthusiasts, and history buffs alike.

PIA’s decision to increase domestic flight services underscores its commitment to support tourism in Pakistan. By offering enhanced travel options, the national carrier aims to facilitate tourists in exploring the diverse landscapes and cultural heritage of the country.