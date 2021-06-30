PIA announces to operate two special flights for Doha

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced to operate two special two- way flights for Doha, Qatar, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the national flag carrier, first special flight will depart for Doha from Islamabad International Airport on 5th of July while the second one will depart on 12th of July.

Doha to Islamabad special flights will be operated on 6th of July and 13th of July, he added.

Earlier on April 7, Special Assistant to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari had welcomed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for operating 13 special flights to the United Kingdom.

Zulfiqar Bukhari had said in a Twitter message, ‘Thank you’ PIA for coming up with 13 special flights to UK despite European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) restrictions before the implementation of April 9 ban – with more to come.

The SAPM had added, “It’s been a tough time for people specially overseas Pakistanis returning to UK. Happy to see Civil Aviation [CAA] and PIA working together to facilitate people.”