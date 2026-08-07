PIA approves bonus for employees  

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has approved a performance bonus equal to one month’s basic salary for its employees.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the airline’s board of directors, which said the bonus payment was intended to recognize employees’ contributions.

Commenting on the decision, the PIA management highlighted that the gesture aims to recognize the dedication of the staff while energizing teams for upcoming operational milestones, route revivals, and service enhancements.

“Our workforce is the backbone of PIA revival,” the Chairman of the Board noted.

“By prioritizing employee welfare and motivation from day one, we are building a foundation of excellence, accountability, and commercial viability to take the national flag carrier to new heights.”

The announcement comes as the new management seeks to improve operational reliability, strengthen customer service and place the airline on a more sustainable financial footing.