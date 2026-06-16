PIA bars cabin crew from carrying cigarettes, tobacco products

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a new directive imposing strict restrictions on smoking and the possession of tobacco products by cabin crew members.

Under the new policy PIA flight attendants have been prohibited from carrying cigarettes, cigars or other tobacco products in their personal luggage.

The airline has also imposed a complete ban on smoking during flights, hotel stays and in public places while crew members are on duty.

The move is expected to create challenges for crew members who are habitual smokers, as the restrictions significantly tighten existing regulations governing staff conduct.

PIA management has directed all crew members to ensure full compliance with the new policy, warning that any violation will result in immediate suspension and disciplinary proceedings.

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The directive forms part of the airline’s efforts to strengthen professional standards and maintain discipline among its operational staff.

However, the development has raised questions among employees, as customs regulations permit airline crew members to carry a limited quantity of cigarettes for personal use while travelling internationally.

PIA officials have emphasised that adherence to the new instructions is mandatory and that strict action will be taken against those found in breach of the policy.