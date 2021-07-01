PIA makes biometric attendance compulsory for all staff

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced to resume biometric attendance in all offices of the national flag carrier.

In this context, PIA’s human resources department has issued a circular which stated all employees will mark their attendance through a biometric system from July 2 (tomorrow).

The notification states to place hand sanitizers near biometric attendance machines in the PIA.

Earlier in the month of March, the management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended biometric attendance in all offices during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded from promotions and the duty roster for July flights, said sources.

The national carrier has grounded several male and female flight attendants for being overweight besides stopping them from being included in the duty roster and promotions.

Sources told ARY News that the flight attendants could not adopt a strict diet plan due to a better immune system amid the wave of coronavirus pandemic.