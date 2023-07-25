PIA board undecided on pay raise

KARACHI: The board of directors of the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has not taken a decision regarding the pay raise of the employees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PIA board of directors failed to make a decision regarding the pay raise of the employees citing financial hardships. The PIA board approved the reorganisation of the national airline after receiving a briefing.

The officials briefed the PIA board of directors that a holding company should be established to make the properties and losses part of it. Later, the board ordered the prepare a comprehensive plan for the reorganisation of the national entity.

Sources told ARY News that the board members expressed satisfaction over the steps for the restoration of direct flight operations to Europe, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

The board was briefed that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team will arrive in Pakistan for a physical audit in September. The officials said that they completed preparations ahead of the EASA team’s visit to Pakistan.

Moreover, the board was also briefed on the in-flight entertainment projects in the PIA aircraft.

Sources said that in-flight entertainment facilities of international standards will be given to the PIA passengers.