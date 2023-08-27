PIA booking offices to remain closed today

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Action Committee of Employees has announced to close booking offices across the country on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The PIA Action Committee of Employees has announced to close booking offices across the country today from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm amid ongoing protests.

According to the action committee, protest demonstrations will be staged outside all booking offices by the PIA employees.

Earlier, the police department conducted raids at the residence of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CBA leaders following their protests against privatisation and salary raises.

Related: PIA CBA union announces strike against privatisation

Police raided the residences of PIA CBA People’s Unity leaders for their arrests against the protests against privatisations and for salary raises. The raids were conducted in PIA Township in which the airline’s security officers were also present.

The PIA administration registered cases against the protesting PIA employees. Police and airport security officials searched the houses during the raids.

A CBA leader told the media that police officials harassed his family members during the raid. Sources told ARY News that there is no confirmation regarding the arrest of any CBA People’s Unity or Officers Association’s office-bearers.