PIA cancels 8 flights, delays 35 in Karachi due to inclement weather

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has canceled eight flights and delayed 35 others due to inclement weather conditions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the flight schedule, PIA’s flights PK 301 and 368 from Karachi to Islamabad and 455 and 456 from Karachi to Skardu have been canceled.

Additionally, four flights from Islamabad to Gilgit PK 601, 602, 605, and 606 have also been canceled.

The departure of flights from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore is also delayed due to weather conditions.

The passengers have been advised to confirm the timing of their scheduled flights before coming to airports to save themselves from inconvenience.

Karachi has been receiving light to moderate rainfall from few days under influence of new monsoon system entering Sindh from India’s Gujrat.

Karachi is likely to experience heavy rain today under a new monsoon system, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

As per details, the powerful monsoon system is positioned 290 kilometers away from Karachi, currently. As a result, heavy rainfall is expected between 2pm to 8pm today, the MET office said.

PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has warned of urban flooding in the port city.

The PMD chief mentioned that wind thunderstorms were also expected with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls.