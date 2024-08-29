Karachi to receive heavy rain from 2-8pm today: PMD

Karachi is likely to experience heavy rain today under a new monsoon system, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

As per details, the powerful monsoon system is positioned 290 kilometers away from Karachi, currently. As a result, heavy rainfall is expected between 2pm to 8pm today, the MET office said.

The PMD said a minimum temperature of 26°C was recorded in Karachi this morning, with humidity levels of 90%. However, the maximum temperature is forecasted to rise to 30°C later today.

PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has warned of urban flooding in the port city.

The PMD chief mentioned that wind thunderstorms were also expected with scattered heavy to isolated very heavy falls.

Read more: Heavy Rainfall: Schools to remain closed in THESE districts of Sindh

Notably, urban flooding as a result of torrential downpours is also feared along with rain inundation in Karachi and other metropolitan cities of Sindh.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has established a Rain Emergency Cell at Chief Minister office to monitor rain related situation in Karachi and other parts of province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the Divisional Commissioners of the province to remain vigilant in the view of heavy downpour in current week.