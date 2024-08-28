Heavy Rainfall: Schools to remain closed in THESE districts of Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced that schools will remain closed in different districts of the province amid ongoing heavy rainfall, ARY News reported.

In Mirpurkhas, schools across the district will remain closed on August 29 and 30. Similarly, in Jamshoro, all educational institutions will be closed for three days, from August 29 to 31.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sujawal has also announced a closure of schools in the district on Thursday due to heavy rains. Likewise, in Sanghar, schools will be closed on August 29 and 30.

In Tando Allahyar and Matiari, all public and private educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday as per the directives of the respective Deputy Commissioners.

Due to relentless monsoon rains, all private and government schools in Hyderabad district will also remain closed on August 29, as announced by the Deputy Commissioner.

This decision prioritises the safety of students and staff, and a formal notification has been sent to all educational institutions in the district, he said. The closure only affects Hyderabad, where heavy rainfall has already caused significant disruption.

Several areas in Hyderabad have experienced varying intensities of rain, leading to a tragic incident where a child lost their life due to a house roof collapse. The authorities have taken this precautionary measure to prevent any further accidents and ensure the well-being of the community.

However, all schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29, as the notification of the closure of educational institutions in the city’s Central District has been withdrawn.

This decision was made by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, after considering the latest advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of the Central District announced a general holiday in educational institutions due to the heavy rainfall forecast. However, following the revised advisory, the notification has been withdrawn, and schools will now operate as usual.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for confirmation of classes and timings. The decision to withdraw the closure notification was aimed at minimising disruptions to educational activities, and schools are expected to function normally on Thursday.