Commissioner Karachi shares update on schools closure

KARACHI: All schools in Karachi will remain open on Thursday, August 29, as the notification of the closure of educational institutions in the city’s Central District has been withdrawn.

This decision was made by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, after considering the latest advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of the Central District announced a general holiday in educational institutions due to the heavy rainfall forecast. However, following the revised advisory, the notification has been withdrawn, and schools will now operate as usual.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for confirmation of classes and timings. The decision to withdraw the closure notification was aimed at minimising disruptions to educational activities, and schools are expected to function normally on Thursday.

Meanwhile, due to relentless monsoon rains, all private and government schools in Hyderabad district will also remain closed on August 29, as announced by the Deputy Commissioner.

Read More: Schools to remain closed in Hyderabad amid rains

This decision prioritises the safety of students and staff, and a formal notification has been sent to all educational institutions in the district, he said. The closure only affects Hyderabad, where heavy rainfall has already caused significant disruption.

Several areas in Hyderabad have experienced varying intensities of rain, leading to a tragic incident where a child lost their life due to a house roof collapse. The authorities have taken this precautionary measure to prevent any further accidents and ensure the well-being of the community.

Furthermore, the weather department has predicted more rain across the country, with some areas expecting thunderstorms and light showers. Citizens are advised to keep an eye on the weather updates for their specific locations and take necessary precautions during inclement weather.