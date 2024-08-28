Schools to remain closed in Hyderabad amid rains

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced that all private and government schools in Hyderabad district will remain closed on August 29 amid heavy rainfall forecast.

This decision prioritises the safety of students and staff, and a formal notification has been sent to all educational institutions in the district, he said. The closure only affects Hyderabad, where heavy rainfall has already caused significant disruption.

Several areas in Hyderabad have experienced varying intensities of rain, leading to a tragic incident where a child lost their life due to a house roof collapse. The authorities have taken this precautionary measure to prevent any further accidents and ensure the well-being of the community.

Furthermore, the weather department has predicted more rain across the country, with some areas expecting thunderstorms and light showers. Citizens are advised to keep an eye on the weather updates for their specific locations and take necessary precautions during inclement weather.