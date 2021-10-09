PIA to expand chartered flights operation to UK

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday has decided to expand its flights’ operation to the United Kingdom (UK), after travel relaxation for Pakistan passengers, ARY News reported.

The PIA has asked the chartered companies for their quotations to extend the flight operations to the European countries. The national flag carrier requires aircraft having 250 seats for its chartered flights’ operation.

The flights will be operated for London, Manchester, Birmingham, Paris and Milan.

The United Kingdom (UK) had removed Pakistan from its travel red list after the British authorities updated its travel advisory, in the month of September.

According to details, Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Maldives and Oman are among eight other countries that came off the UK red list in the recent review.

Read more: UK ENDS QUARANTINE FOR VACCINATED PAKISTANIS

On Friday, UK had ended quarantine restriction for the passengers arriving from Pakistan to the country with UK-approved vaccine.

The passengers who had received Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna COVIVD-19 vaccine doses are exempted from the self-isolation after arriving in UK from Pakistan.

However, the UK has announced not to accept any passengers with the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine. The new guidelines will be enforced from October 11.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!