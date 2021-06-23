PIA to operate chartered flights between London, Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate two-way chartered flights between London and Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The national carrier increased the number of two-way chartered flights to London as the special flights will be operated till July 31. According to the PIA spokesperson, eight special flights will be from July 10 through a chartered company Hi Fly.

The first flight will depart for Islamabad from London on July 10, whereas, the remaining flights will be operated on July 12, 14, 17, 22, 24, 28 and 31.

Earlier on June 21, it was learnt that the Canadian authorities had allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to resume its flight operations to Toronto that was earlier suspended due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Read: PIA announces SOPs for Canada-bound travellers

According to PIA spokesperson, the Canadian officials had allowed PIA to resume its flights to Toronto, which were restricted to cargo flights only, due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

However, other travel-related advisories pertaining to Canada will remain in place, said the national flag carrier spokesperson. In the first phase, the airline will start with three direct flights per week from Pakistan to Toronto.

The approval was given after the PIA CEO assured the Canadian government that the airline will be following strict standard operating procedures.

It would be worth mentioning that PIA has already vaccinated its entire crew and ground staff against Covid-19 and now is the process to vaccinate all the airline employees. It’s the first airline region to do so.