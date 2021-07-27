PIA declares Covid vaccination mandatory for cabin crew

KARACHI: Following the NCOC’s decision, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has directed all cabin crew to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification was also issued in this connection by the national airliner.

“All cabin crew are required to submit their vaccination certificate, fully or partially vaccinated, to scheduling and operation certification sections of flight services division,” read the notification issued by PIA.

It further added that partially vaccinated individuals holding proof of partial vaccination verifiable through SMS from 1166 or partial.

“All LCCs are advised to ensure compliance of above guidelines while checking documents in pre-flight briefing,” it added.

On July 24, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to make the COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for travelling through domestic flights from August 01.

The NCOC which is overseeing Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 asked citizens to get vaccinated by July 31 to avoid any inconvenience. “The citizens should get a COVID vaccine certificate after the vaccination process,” the body said in a message from its Twitter handle.