PIA crew vehicle meets accident at Lahore airport, air hostesses injured

Two air hostesses sustained injuries after another vehicle of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew members met an accident at the Lahore airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two PIA air hostesses from a post-Hajj flight got wounded after their speeding vehicle hit another car in the parking area of the Lahore airport. The wounded flight attendants were shifted to the hospital via ambulances.

It is the second accident of the PIA crew vehicle in five days as another car met an accident while transporting flight attendants from Lahore to Sialkot.

In the recent accident, air hostesses sustained critical injuries despite the airbags of the vehicle deployed.

One of the injured flight attendants was declared critical.