PIA decides to auction six retired planes

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to sell six Airbus-320 aircraft, recently retired from its fleet, ARY News reported on Friday.

The aircraft will be sold without engines and in this context, the PIA has sought offers from the country’s renowned companies.

The companies have been asked to submit their offers with the PIA latest by October 26 around 3 pm, while the bids will be opened in the presence of the companies on the same day at 4 pm.

Earlier, an out-of-service ATR aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fetched Rs8.3 million at auction. The old plane parked at Gilgit airport was auctioned to a local scrap dealer.

The aircraft’s engine and other parts were sold by weight, officials had said. The auction was held in light of a report provided by the national airline’s engineering department.

The plane was retired after it completed its operational lifetime.