PIA decides to operate flights between Lahore and Peshawar

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday has decided to operate flights from Lahore to Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the PIA spokesperson, weekly two flights will be operated between Lahore to Peshawar from October 1. The first flight will take off for Peshawar from Lahore airport on October 1 at 11.40 am.

The flights would be operated on Monday and Friday every week, the spokesperson said and added that ATR planes will be used for the flight operations.

Yesterday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had approved US$130 million cash support for Pakistan International Airlines (PIAC).

A decision to this effect was taken at the ECC meeting, which was held in Islamabad with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

Earlier, the new Afghan government contacted the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Pakistan and sought permission for scheduled flights for Afghanistan Airlines Ariana and Kam Air.

According to details, the Afghan Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) seeking permission for the scheduled flights of Afghanistan Airlines Ariana and Kam Air to Pakistan.